Former Lanier HS teacher arrested for having sex with student
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A former Lanier High School teacher is under arrest on claims he had an eight month relationship with a student. Police say Jose Hernandez and the 16-year-old had sex on several occasions last year at a motel and he took photos and video of the sexual encounters.
Leslie Price with the San Antonio School District told KTSA News that Hernandez worked at Lanier High School from 2017 to May of 2019.
“This news if very disturbing. No concerns about an improper teacher-student relationship were ever brought to the District Human Resources Department,” she said in a statement.
Price says they’re contacting the Texas Education Agency to inform them of the allegations.
“We want parents to know that the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” said Price.
Hernandez is being held on 80-thousand dollars bond.