Former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst attacked, injured by girlfriend, police sources say
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) -KPRC 2 in Houston reports that the girlfriend of former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst has been arrested after allegedly attacking him twice last week.
Police sources say Dewhurst was attacked at the home he shares with 40-year-old Leslie Ann Caron. Sources tell KPRC 2 that Caron kicked Dewhurst during an argument May 13. She returned a few days later and allegedly scratched him, bit him, and kicked him in the chest, fracturing his ribs.
She was booked at the Harris County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond on a charge of abuse of the elderly. Dewhurst is 74 years old.