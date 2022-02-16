Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was supposed to keep an area middle school safe and clean, instead, he’s accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a 12 year old student.
KSAT-12 is reporting 26 year old Noah Brune has been arrested after San Antonio police obtained a warrant.
Brune had been working as a janitor at Rawlinson Middle School and in December, the parents of a 12 year old girl reported to Northside ISD police that he had been sending sexually explicit messages to their daughter.
Investigators saw texts and messages sent through social media on the girl’s phone.
They then seized Brune’s phone and once a forensics investigation was completed, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was taken into custody Tuesday.
The former custodian reportedly admitted to police that he had been communicating with the girl and one other child.
Brune has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.
More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.