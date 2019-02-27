Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson suffers stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson has suffered a stroke.

The 48-year-old Anderson recently completed his first season coaching NAIA program Fisk University in Nashville. Fisk said in a statement Tuesday that the university community extends its “thoughts and prayers” to Anderson and his family.

Anderson’s wife, Natasha Anderson, said in a statement that the family is “extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days.” She added that “we appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals.”

Neither statement offered additional details. A family spokeswoman, Lina Catalfamo Plath, confirmed that Anderson had a stroke.

Anderson played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He was named an All-Star in 1994 while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him out of Georgia Tech with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft.

