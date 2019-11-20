      Weather Alert

Former NBA executive wants to bring MLB to Orlando

Associated Press
Nov 20, 2019 @ 1:29pm
Angel Stadium of Anaheim, home of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, a member of the Western Division of Major League Baseball's American League. The Angels play the Texas Rangers on opening day of 2003.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The man who helped bring an NBA team to Orlando now wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to the theme park mecca.

Pat Williams, a former executive with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, said Wednesday that Orlando was more deserving than a half-dozen other cities that have been mentioned as homes to potential MLB expansion teams in the future.

Whether Williams succeeds is a tough call.

Florida already has two MLB teams with anemic attendance. The Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays respectively had the worst and second-to-worst attendance of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams this season.

Williams say he’s dipping his toe in the water to gauge interest in Orlando before making concrete plans.

TAGS
Florida MLB Orlando
