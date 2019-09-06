Former NFL now scholar Damon Dunn says America’s welfare programs turn black citizens into slaves.
Lars brings on Damon Dunn, a Pacific Research Institute scholar, and former NFL player, to discuss how socialism fails in modern-day society and how welfare programs create a barrier from finding success. Dunn believes that education leads to success and having grown up in a low wage household, government assistance programs became a dependable way of life. That being said, Dunn is concerned about Millenials who are attracted to the socialist agenda “amidst a time of economic disruption.” Listen below for more.
