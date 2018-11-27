Former President Bush 43 to receive Lincoln Leadership Prize
By Associated Press
Nov 27, 2018 @ 4:28 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during a conference at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. The George W. Bush Institute hosted a conference to address veteran issues. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – Former President George W. Bush will receive a prestigious leadership prize from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The foundation announced Monday that Bush will receive the 2019 Lincoln Leadership Prize during a ceremony on April 1 in Chicago.

The annual award recognizes people for a lifetime of service in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, the nation’s 16th president.

Ray McCaskey, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors, says much of Lincoln’s legacy was defined by his leadership during the Civil War. McCaskey says Bush also faced great challenges and demonstrated “resolute leadership” after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In a statement, Bush says Lincoln was one of the nation’s greatest presidents and that he’s proud to accept the award bearing his name.

