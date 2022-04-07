Former President Donald Trump to headline American Freedom Tour stop in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Texas in May.
He’s the headliner for the American Freedom Tour which is stopping in Austin.
Joining the former President will be his son, Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle and others.
The American Freedom Tour website claims the event is to promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.
You can register for tickets online. Prices start at 9 dollars and can run up to $3,000.
The event is scheduled for May 14 at 8:15 A.M.
A location hasn’t been announced.