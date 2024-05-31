Former Rosario’s Restaurant building on San Pedro purchased by TJ Beauty

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An iconic building on the North Side has a new owner.

When Rosario’s Restaurant moved to their operations to the downtown area, their 9715 San Pedro location went on the market.

Thursday, it was announced that the 12,500 square foot property has been sold to TJ Beauty, the parent company of Lucky Nail Supply. The company specializes in high-quality nail supplies and boutique products.

The new tenants will be open to the public but an opening date hasn’t been released.

Realtors Alan Valadez and Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents representing the seller.