Former SA Park Police officer charged with record tampering

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former San Antonio Park Police officer was indicted on felony charges for tampering with a governmental record.
A Bexar County grand jury handed down the indictment last Thursday.
On January 8, 2020, David Rene Garcia reportedly altered an application for probation/deferred adjudication to strike out the condition of probation in the jurisdiction of Bexar County Court at Law No. 14 and the Bexar County Adult Probation Department.
Garcia was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday and posted a $5,000 bond.
Tampering with a governmental record is a state jail felony, punishable up to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.