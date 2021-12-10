Former San Antonio City Councilwoman launches campaign for U.S Congress

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former member of the San Antonio City Council is looking to win election to another office.
Rebecca Viagran, who represented council district 3 on the Southeast side until she was termed out in June will run for U.S. Congress.
Viagran is looking to win the 35th Congressional District currently represented by Congressman Lloyd Doggett.
Doggett is seeking to win the newly created District 37 seat.
Viagran served four terms on city council and will be running as a Democrat for the district that runs from Austin to San Antonio.
She joins a field of Democrats that include State Representative Eddie Rodriguez and Austin City Councilman Greg Casar.
Viagran is scheduled to launch her campaign during a kickoff event Saturday at 10 A.M. at VCW Post #76 located on 10th Street.