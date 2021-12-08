Former San Antonio daycare worker accused of stealing and pawning children’s jewelry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police arrested a former Southside daycare worker today for stealing from her students.
Police said 45-year-old Virginia Vela Torres was reported to police by parents of students at the daycare. The parents accused Torres of stealing jewelry from their children.
According to police, Torres stole bracelets from a three-year-old and two four-year-old children. Officers were able to track down the jewelry in a pawn shop.
Police said the daycare is cooperating with police and has fired Torres.
Torres is charged with three counts of theft.