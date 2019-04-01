Former San Antonio megachurch employee arrested in Georgia

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man fired from Community Bible Church amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with minors has been arrested in Georgia.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachary James Wachholz was taken into custody last week in Gwinett County.

“On March 28, units from our East Precinct went to the area of Briscoe Road to serve a warrant out of Bexar County,Texas from the San Antonio Police Department,” Gwinett County Corporal Wilbert Rundles told KTSA News.

When officers arrived at the residence Thursday afternoon, Wachholz wasn’t there, but a relative told police he was scheduled to arrive shortly.

“As soon as he arrived, officers confirmed his identity and took him into custody without incident,” said Rundles.

The suspect was to be brought to San Antonio to face charges.

Wachholz worked at Community Bible Church for 8 months before he was terminated earlier this year when the allegations of online solicitation of a minor surfaced.

CBC pastor Ed Newton informed the congregation that the part-time employee had been fired and banned from church property.

“A part-time employee had admitted to our executive pastor that the employee had engaged in inappropriate behavior with several minors in our youth ministry,” Newton said in a recorded video on the CBC website. “We believe that this is limited to less than 10 victims, but I need you to hear me say this–one victim is one too many.”