Former San Antonio Police Officer sentenced for distributing child pornography
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former San Antonio Police Officer has been sentenced for distributing child pornography.
27 year old Sebastian Torres pleaded guilty last year after he admitted to sending numerous obscene images of children being sexually assaulted to another person in October of 2019.
He had used his cell phone to send the images.
Torres has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.