Former SAPD officer indicted by grand jury in shooting of teenager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former San Antonio police officer is now indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in the shooting of a teenager in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The attorney representing James Brennand confirmed the indictment Thursday. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, and one count of attempted murder, according to the Bexar County District Attorney.

The shooting happened October 2 when Brennand approached a parked maroon car being driven by 17-year-old Erik Cantu. Brennand thought he recognized the car from the previous night as it reportedly sped away from him during an attempted traffic stop. After calling for backup, Brennand opened the driver’s side door of the car as Cantu and his girlfriend were eating. Released body cam footage below shows Cantu putting the car in reverse after being ordered to get out and started backing up, Brennand getting hit by what appears to be the door.

As Cantu started moving forward, Brennand pulled his gun and fired numerous shots into the car, hitting Cantu several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was released last week.

Brennand was fired days after the shooting and then arrested.

Charges against Cantu were dropped.

KSAT-TV reports Cantu’s girlfriend was hesitant to get into the car with him on the night of the shooting because she confirmed that he ran from police the night before. She was not hurt during the shooting.

SAPD says Brennand, a probationary officer with the department, was fired for violating tactics and procedures.

You can watch the body cam footage below.

Content may be intense for some viewers.