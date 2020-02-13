Former Schertz Police Officer arrested for making video recordings of teenager
Photo: Schertz Police Department Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Schertz Police corporal is out of a job after he was arrested for making secret video recordings of a teenage girl for more than a year.
The Schertz Police Department says 41-year-old Ricardo Aleman was being investigated by Texas Rangers for improper conduct at his home in Converse.
He reportedly had video cameras set up to record a teenager in the bathroom and bedroom.
He was arrested on January 17th and resigned from the Schertz Police Department soon after.
Aleman was a nine year veteran of the Schertz P.D and had been a Student Resource Officer SCUC-ISD.
He’s charged with making an invasive visual recording, which is a felony.
The Schertz Police Department says the incident was not related to his job and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
The Department did not disclose the teenager’s relationship to the officer.