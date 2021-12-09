Former solider stationed at JBSA sentenced to 14 years in prison on child porn charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Maryland man previously stationed at Joint Base San Antonio was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for possession of child pornography involving kids as young as three years old.
Hae Yeong Song was stationed at JBSA when the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command began investigating him about an unrelated matter.
Officials said that in January 2018, the 29-year-old’s phone was searched and pictures and videos of child pornography were discovered in addition to conversations with a Korean national where Song asked for child porn of elementary aged children.
“This case involved the sexual abuse of children as young as three years old,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C.
Hoff. “Child predators inflict immeasurable harm and we will continue to work closely with our partners to
deliver justice for victims.”
Song was sentenced today to 170 months in prison and ordered to pay $22,500 in restitution. He has been in federal custody since he was found guilty in July on a charge of possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.