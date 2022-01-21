Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh faces 27 new charges

▶ Watch Video: The Murdaugh Mysteries
The new indictments allege Murdaugh defrauded his victims of $2,657,016.12. When added with his previous indictments, Murdaugh is now accused of stealing $8,875,944.45.
Murdaugh has been accused of stealing money from his former law firm, planning his own death so that his son could get a life insurance payment and defrauding the family of his former housekeeper who died after falling in his home in 2018.
The South Carolina Supreme Court banned him from practicing law in September.
In June of 2021, Murdaugh’s wife and their 22-year-old son Paul were found dead at their South Carolina home. The investigation into their deaths is ongoing. No one has been charged.