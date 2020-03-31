Former Spurs stars show support for local pizzeria during dining room shutdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you check out Fralo’s Facebook page, you might think former Spurs stars Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker have come out of retirement to deliver pizza. No, they’re just showing their support for the local Italian eatery off of IH 10 in Leon Springs.
Local restaurant owners have been suffering since the city ordered owners to close dining areas, restricting them to take-out, delivery and drive-thru service only. Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday extended that order through April 30th as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.
Matt Bonner got his Fralo’s pizzas delivered.
A survey by the National Restaurant Association shows one of every 50 restaurants in Texas has gone out of business since the start of March.