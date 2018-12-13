Former tennis pro Justin Gimelstob facing assault charges
By ABC News
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

zorandimzr/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — Tennis broadcaster and former tennis pro Justin Gimelstob has been charged with assaulting a man he knew during a Halloween night altercation. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges Thursday morning.
 
Gimelstob, 41, is accused of attacking his former friend, Randall Kaplan, while trick-or-treating in West L.A. with his wife and son, the New York Times reports. He now faces one count of battery with serious bodily injury.

While Gimelstob confirmed there was a skirmish, he has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Jan. 31.

The former tennis pro, who currently coaches top-ranked John Isner and sits on the board for the Association of Tennis Professionals, could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

