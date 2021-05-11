      Weather Alert

Former Texas GOP senator Don Huffines running for governor

Associated Press
May 11, 2021 @ 4:39am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Former Republican state Sen. Don Huffines says he will challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022.

The announcement Monday comes after Huffines spent the past year criticizing Abbott’s handling of the pandemic and rallying with conservative activists.

Huffines is a businessman who served one term in the Texas Senate before losing his seat in 2018 to Democrat Nathan Johnson. A Democratic challenger to Abbott next year has yet to emerge

