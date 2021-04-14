Former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst arrested on a domestic violence charge
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Texas Lt. Governor has been arrested in Dallas on charges of domestic violence.
David Dewhurst was taken into custody just before midnight Tuesday.
Police were called by a woman who reported the 75 year old had physically assaulted her at a hotel.
The woman’s name and her relationship to Dewhurst wasn’t released. He was released on $1,000 bond early Wednesday morning.
Dallas police will continue to investigate the incident.
Dewhurst was Texas Lt. Governor from 2003 through 2015.