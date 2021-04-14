      Weather Alert

Former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst arrested on a domestic violence charge

Don Morgan
Apr 14, 2021 @ 8:02am
Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst,

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Texas Lt. Governor has been arrested in Dallas on charges of domestic violence.

David Dewhurst was taken into custody just before midnight Tuesday.

Police were called by a woman who reported the 75 year old had physically assaulted her at a hotel.

The woman’s name and her relationship to Dewhurst wasn’t released. He was released on $1,000 bond early Wednesday morning.

Dallas police will continue to investigate the incident.

Dewhurst was Texas Lt. Governor from 2003 through 2015.

TAGS
David Dewhurst domestic violence arrest
Popular Posts
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio
People in two cars exchange gunfire while traveling down busy Northeast Side street
San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis goes viral in TikTok video
Police discover body of a man in an alley on San Antonio's West Side