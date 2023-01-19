KTSA KTSA Logo

Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit San Antonio

By Don Morgan
January 19, 2023 9:14AM CST
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Make America Great Again event in Carter Lake, Iowa, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Nati Harnik / AP

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Vice President of the United States will be in San Antonio this weekend.

Mike Pence, who served as V.P under Donald Trump, will be in town for a book signing and question and answer session Sunday evening.

The event is at Cornerstone Church, located at 18755 Stone Oak Parkway.

Pence is on a tour to promote his book titled “So Help Me God”.

After participating in a fireside chat with Pastor John Hagee, Pence will sign copies of his book.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 P.M.

