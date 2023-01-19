Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit San Antonio
January 19, 2023 9:14AM CST
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Make America Great Again event in Carter Lake, Iowa, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Nati Harnik / AP
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Vice President of the United States will be in San Antonio this weekend.
Mike Pence, who served as V.P under Donald Trump, will be in town for a book signing and question and answer session Sunday evening.
The event is at Cornerstone Church, located at 18755 Stone Oak Parkway.
Pence is on a tour to promote his book titled “So Help Me God”.
After participating in a fireside chat with Pastor John Hagee, Pence will sign copies of his book.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 P.M.
