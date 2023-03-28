Fort Hood to be redesignated in honor of the first Hispanic Four-Star General in the US Army

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas Army Base will be renamed in honor of the first Hispanic to be promoted to the rank of four-star general.

The US Army sent out a release announcing Fort Hood will be redesignated Fort Cavazos, in honor of General Richard Cavazos, during a ceremony May 9.

General Cavazos was born in Kingsville, Texas in 1929. He was commissioned into the Army and completed his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1951.

He began his career in Korea, earning the Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross for his service.

He was assigned to Fort Hood in 1953 and reached the rank of Lt. Colonel before he was deployed to Viet Nam in 1967.

He was awarded a second Distinguished Service Cross for his service.

He reached the rank of brigadier general in 1976 before earning the rank of 4-star general in 1982.

After retiring from the Army in 1984, Cavazos lived in San Antonio where he remained until his death in 2017.

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General released the following statement:

“We are proud to be renaming Fort Hood as Fort Cavazos in recognition of an outstanding American hero, a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general in our Army. General Cavazos’ combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his Soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond. We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire.”

Fort Hood is one of nine U.S. Army installations being redesignated based on the Naming Commission’s recommendations to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America.