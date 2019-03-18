Fort Sam is hosting a career fair for transitioning military members

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For many former Military members, starting a new career after years in uniform can be difficult.

It’s not always due to a lack of opportunities.

Joint Base San Antonio is hosting a job fair that will help pair up transitioning service members with a new career.

The Hiring Heroes Career Fair is taking place Wednesday from 9 until 2 at the Sam Houston Community Center at Fort Sam Houston.

Dozens of employers and agencies will be on hand. They’ll be helping with resume’s, offering job opportunities and helping point transitioning service members in the direction of a rewarding career.

If you plan on heading over, make sure to bring several copies of your resume’ and dress for success. Some of the employers will be conducting on site interviews.

The Hiring Heroes Career Fairs have been taking place at Fort Sam since 2005.