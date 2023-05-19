Fort Worth and San Antonio land on the U.S Census Bureau’s list of cities with high population growth

Aerial view of downtown San Antonio illuminated at dusk with Tower life building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Large cities in the South are experiencing high rates of population growth and a several Texas cities are at the top of the list.

That’s according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency has released the Vintage 2022 Population Estimates.

The numbers find that Texas has 6 cities among the 9 with the largest population growth in the U.S.

At the top of the list, Fort Worth. Cowtown saw an increase of 19,170 people in 2022, bringing their population to 1 million. That’s people, not cows.

Coming in at second with a gain of 19,053 new residents, Phoenix, Arizona.

San Antonio ranks third with 18,889 new residents in 2022. That brings the Alamo City’s population to 1,472,909.

The highest rate of growth for all U.S. cities with at least 50,000 residents was Georgetown, Texas with a 14.4% population increase.

Kyle, Leander and Little Elm had high percentage population jumps as well.

Texas also has two cities crossing the population of 100,000 mark in 2022. Conroe with 101,405 and New Braunfels with 104,707.