Fort Worth woman sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for smuggling meth

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been close to three-and-a-half years since a Fort Worth woman was arrested in Del Rio and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

In the months that followed her arrest, Sally Renae Smith, 54, pleaded guilty to her role in a conspiracy to import methamphetamine into the U.S.

Court records show Smith was working with three other co-conspirators in smuggling 3.422 kilograms of methamphetamine with 100% purity to a preselected motel room in Del Rio.

Smith was taken into custody September 8, 2020, and she pleaded guilty to her charges on July 21, 2021. A Tuesday release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Smith received a sentence of 292 months in federal prison.

“This prison sentence of more than two decades is indicative of how serious we are in dismantling these drug trafficking organizations,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “Thank you to our partners at Homeland Security Investigations for their work in the investigation of this case. Importing illicit drugs into this country has severe consequences, which, alongside our law enforcement partners, we will enforce.”

Smith’s three co-conspirators also pleaded guilty and remain in federal custody awaiting sentencing.