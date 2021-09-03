      Weather Alert

Founder of Janie’s Record Shop dies

Don Morgan
Sep 3, 2021 @ 4:35am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — She brought music and smiles to generations of San Antonio families.

Juanita “Janie” Esparza has passed away.

Esparza was the namesake of “Janie’s Record Shop”. The small business on San Antonio’s Northwest side was big on Tejano and Conjunto music along with rock, country, blues and jazz.

Fans would flock to the white building with a red roof to get the latest releases and some hard to find old favorites.

She opened her shop in 1985 and over the years it became so important to the music community that it is included in several halls of fame including the National Hispanic Hall of Fame, the South Texas Associaition Conjunto Hall of Fame and received the Tejano Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Her family announced that she died peacefully at home at the age of 94.

Janie’s Record Shop’s legacy will continue with the Bandera Road business currently being run by two of her children.

