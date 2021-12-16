      Weather Alert

Four arrested after chase and standoff with police

Don Morgan
Dec 16, 2021 @ 8:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four juveniles are in custody after leading police on a high speed chase.

It began at around 9 P.M. Wednesday in Kirby. Police report the occupants in a car were shooting at another vehicle on IH-35.

Kirby officers began chasing the youths until the San Antonio Police Department’s helicopter picked up the pursuit.

They eventually ditched the car and tried to hide behind a home on Loma Park Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene and the juveniles surrendered early Thursday morning.

They’re all facing several charges including evading arrest.

