Four days of celebrations around San Antonio for July 4th weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Independence Day will be celebrated Sunday and there is a chance to commemorate the holiday all weekend long.
Independence Day at The Alamo, on Alamo Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more.
“Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band performs at The Alamo starting at 11 a.m. Learn more.
Fourth of July Artisan Show, San Antonio River Walk near Chamber of Commerce & Shops at Rivercenter from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Learn more.
Freedom Fiesta at Central Park in Seguin from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more.
Firework Show st SeaWorld San Antonio starting at 9:50 p.m. Learn more.
July 4th Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Learn more.
4th of July Parade and Fireworks Spectacular! at Raymond Rimkus Park in Leon Valley from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Learn more.
Flag Raising Ceremony at Central Park in Seguin starting at 9 am. Learn more.
Founder’s Day Parade in Downtown New Braunfels starts at 9 a.m. Learn more.
Castroville 4th of July Parade in Downtown Castroville will begin at 9 a.m. Learn more.
The “Biggest Small-Town Fourth of July Parade in Texas” in Downtown Seguin starting at 10 a.m. Learn more.
Alamo Heights Neighborhood Parade starts at 10 a.m. Learn more.
Armed Forces River Parade on the San Antonio River Walk starting at 11 a.m. Learn more.
The Lakehills Independence Day Parade and BBQ will be hosted at American Legion Post 410 will start at 11 a.m. Learn more.
313th Army Band River Walk Performance is a free event at Arneson River Theatre on the San Antonio River Walk from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Learn more.
Old Fashioned July 4th at Castroville Regional Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more.
Helotes Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks, Helotes Festival Grounds, 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Learn more.
Fireworks Fiesta at Max Starcke Park in Seguin starting at 9:30 p.m. Learn more.
45th Annual Fourth of July Jubilee, Pickrell Park in Schertz from 9:15 a.m to 10 p.m. Learn more.
City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration, Woodlawn Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Learn more.
Salute to America’s Heroes, Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more.
Windcrest 4th of July Parade & Celebration starting at Windcrest City Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more.
Patriotic Concert at Seguin Central Park starting at 7 p.m. Learn more.
Boerne Independence Day Fireworks at Boerne City Park starting at 9 p.m. Learn more.
Landa Park Fireworks in New Braunfels start at 9:15 p.m. Learn more.
