Four kids removed from Bexar County apartment filled with stockpiled trash, feces

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four kids were found in wretched conditions at a northeastern Bexar County Monday afternoon.
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were called to the apartment in the 6700 block of Montgomery Drive for a report of a foul odor.
Deputies got there expecting to find decomposing bodies based on the odor.
Instead, they found a nasty living conditions, but no dead bodies. Salazar said there were piles of trash, human and animal feces, and rats.
“Investigators that were describing one bedroom that was entirely devoted to piles of trash and food,” the sheriff told reporters. “Which I don’t understand because this apartment complex has dumpster service. There is really no reason to stockpile trash. There’s regular garbage service.”
Salazar said the kids — ranging in age from as old as 13 to as young as 2 — are in relatively healthy condition despite the conditions.
The sheriff said the mother — who is in her 30s — works at a hospital. The man, also in his 30s and the father of two of the children, is described as being a non-US citizen from Europe.
The children were taken by Child Protective Services and placed with relatives.
The man and the woman are both facing four counts of endangering a child.