Four more H-E-B employees in the San Antonio area test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Four more H-E-B employees in the San Antonio area have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, H-E-B confirmed that an employee who last worked at the store on Kitty Hawk Saturday, June 13, has the novel coronavirus. Another worker at a West Side H-E-B store on Potranco Road at Loop 1604 also has tested positive. That individual last worked at the store on Sunday, June 14.
Another employee who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked at the store at 5910 Babcock Road on Wednesday, June 10, and a worker at the South Flores Market H-E-B also has tested positive. That employee has not been at the store at 516 S. Flores since Wednesday, June 3.
This comes on the heels of an announcement on the H-E-B website last week that employees at four other stores had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One works at the Nogalitos store. Another employee who tested positive hasn’t worked at the Zarzamora and Military H-E-B Plus! since Thursday, June 11. Two other employees who tested positive work at the stores on S.W. Military Drive at Pleasanton Road and S.E. Military Drive at Goliad Road.
Last week, the grocery store chain also announced that an employee at the Alon Market H-E-B on NW Military Highway tested positive for COVID-19.
H-E-B officials say the stores affected have been deep-cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Workers who had contact with the infected employees have been notified.