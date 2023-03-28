KTSA KTSA Logo

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest side

By Don Morgan
March 28, 2023 4:37AM CDT
Share
Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead, four others are in custody following a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

KSAT-12 reports that police were called to a report of a fight in the 1100 block of Lombrano Street just before 9 P.M. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30’s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside an apartment were two men and two women. They refused to come outside but eventually left the building. The women were seen holding children as they surrendered.

Police haven’t released any names and the investigation continues.

More about:
Crime
fatal shooting
Northwest Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Trey Ware Quickie: Trump Won and You Know It!
4

San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home
5

National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday