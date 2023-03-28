Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead, four others are in custody following a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

KSAT-12 reports that police were called to a report of a fight in the 1100 block of Lombrano Street just before 9 P.M. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30’s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside an apartment were two men and two women. They refused to come outside but eventually left the building. The women were seen holding children as they surrendered.

Police haven’t released any names and the investigation continues.