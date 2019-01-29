Four police officers shot in Houston, two suspects dead

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 28: Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting where five Houston police officers were reported shot January 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. A tweet by the police officers union in Houston said that two of the officers were in critical condition and that the other three were in stable condition, according to published reports. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Four Houston police officers were shot while executing a search warrant Monday afternoon.

Both of the suspects were killed by return fire.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said one additional officer was hurt during the exchange, but was not struck by gunfire.

Acevedo said a group of roughly a dozen narcotics unit officers and six patrol officers gathered at around 4:15 p.m. to execute a search warrant.

That group went to execute the search warrant at the home in the 7800 block of Harding Street just before 5 p.m.

Acevedo said the two suspects immediately fired upon the officers after the house being breached.

Four officers were struck by gunfire. Two of them were shot in the neck and are considered to be in critical condition — they are currently in surgery. Two others are hospitalized for observation.

The fifth officer injured his knee and will be released from the hospital.

Acevedo said it is not clear how many officers fired at the suspects.

The SWAT team sent a robot into the house to clear the property. The only people in the house were the two dead suspects.

The police chief said the Harris County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices will be doing their own investigation to ensure all procedures were properly followed.

Acevedo said the two suspects — who are not currently being identified — were selling black tar heroin out of the house.

One of the officers in surgery is a 54-year-old who has been shot in the line of duty once before already. The other is 40 years old.

“We are sick and tired of dirtbags trying to take our lives,” Houston Police Officers’ Association president Joe Gamaldi said at the news conference.

He said those officers will be keeping an eye out on people who post ill wishes against police online.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said he spoke with Texas governor Greg Abbott, who the mayor said sent his well-wishes and prayer.