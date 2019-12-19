      Weather Alert

Four shot at South Park Mall, five suspects wanted

Dennis Foley
Dec 18, 2019 @ 10:10pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people were shot at South Park Mall in San Antonio Wednesday night.

San Antonio police say the four, three males — ages 17, 26 and 41 — a 19-year-old woman, were in the mall breezeway leaving the mall when they were shot at around 8:45 p.m.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said they are looking for five people who were in a black Dodge Charger. Three of the people in the car shot at the victims.

All four victims are in stable condition.

