Four shot at South Park Mall, five suspects wanted
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people were shot at South Park Mall in San Antonio Wednesday night.
San Antonio police say the four, three males — ages 17, 26 and 41 — a 19-year-old woman, were in the mall breezeway leaving the mall when they were shot at around 8:45 p.m.
San Antonio police chief William McManus said they are looking for five people who were in a black Dodge Charger. Three of the people in the car shot at the victims.
All four victims are in stable condition.