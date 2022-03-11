      Weather Alert

Four vehicle crash closes IH-10 in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Mar 11, 2022 @ 6:28am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A chain reaction crash involving 4 vehicles tied up traffic on the Northwest side Friday morning.

It was around 2:30 A.M. when two cars collided in the Westbound lane of IH-10 near the 410 interchange.

Then another vehicle came along and slammed into one of the wrecked cars.

All three vehicles were heavily damaged and as officers were beginning to shut down the highway, a fourth car got involved in the crash.

The last driver to crash was brought to the hospital in critical condition, the others were treated at the scene.

Police at the scene reported that they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The highway was closed down for about an hour and a half while the wreckage was cleared from the scene.

