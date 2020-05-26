Four-year-old boy dead after accidental shooting at Southeast San Antonio home
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A 4-year-old boy is dead after what police are calling an accidental shooting at a Southeast Side home.
Police say the boy and a 10-year-old were alone in a bedroom at the home on Avant Avenue just before 7 Monday evening where people were having a barbecue. The children were playing with a gun when it discharged, striking the 4-year-old boy.
The family started to drive the boy to a hospital and called for an ambulance along the way. The child was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at San Antonio Military Medical Center.