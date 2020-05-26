      Weather Alert

Four-year-old boy dead after accidental shooting at Southeast San Antonio home

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 25, 2020 @ 10:23pm
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

 SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A 4-year-old boy is dead after what police are calling an accidental shooting at a Southeast Side home.

Police say  the boy and a 10-year-old were alone in a bedroom at the home on Avant Avenue  just before 7 Monday evening where people were having a barbecue.  The children were playing with a gun when it discharged, striking the 4-year-old boy.

The family started to drive the boy to a hospital and called for an ambulance along the way.   The child was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

TAGS
accidental shooting Fatal Child Shooting
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic