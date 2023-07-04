Fourth of July fireworks return after cancellations in 2022
July 4, 2023 12:33PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fireworks shows will be happening across San Antonio and the Hill Country this year, a sharp contrast to the many cancellations that happened in 2022 due to the dry conditions at the time.
You will not have to travel far to catch any number of fireworks shows in the area, and KTSA is proud to provide a rundown of this year’s 4th of July festivities:
- SeaWorld San Antonio – Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. at the marine and amusement park. You can learn more about tickets by clicking here.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas – Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at one of the area’s largest amusement parks.
Woodlawn Lake – Fireworks being put on by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio after day-long celebration starting at 11 a.m.
- Boerne – Fireworks celebration begins at 9:15 p.m. at Boerne City Park.
- Fredericksburg – Texas 4th of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. with a fireworks show set for 9:30 p.m.
- Leon Valley – Celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. with fireworks show set to begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Floresville – Fireworks show set for 9 p.m.
- Helotes – Fireworks show set for 9:15 p.m. at the Helotes Festival Grounds.
- San Marcos – Fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. Recommended viewing points are Bobcat Stadium, City Park, San Marcos Activity Center or the Public Library.
- Kerrville – Billed as the ”largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country,” Kerrville’s “Fourth on the River” celebration happens at Louise Hays Park with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
- Schertz – Live music begins at 6 p.m. at Pickrell Park with fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m.