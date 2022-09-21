Fourth suspect arrested in connection to May shooting death on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now a fourth suspect in police custody after the May shooting death of a man in front of his girlfriend on the northeast side.

San Antonio police say 20-year-old Arturo Reyes is the latest suspect arrested, and he joins 19-year-old Joseph Ortiz, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino and 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez in facing a capitol murder charge in the death of Takhai Charles Michael.

Investigators say Michael was gunned down after a fight outside the Blow Hookah Lounge on Eisenhauer Rd. Michael was in a car with his girlfriend and others when a group of men surrounded the car started a fight.

Police say Michael was punched before a robbery took place, and he was later shot multiple times when he tried to get back some of the belongings that were stolen from several people.

Investigators think Sanchez and Trevino were the ones who shot Michael. Ortiz is accused of posting images of Michael’s belongings on Instagram within an hour of the shooting. They also say surveillance video showed that Ortiz used a gun during the robbery.