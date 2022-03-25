Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine recovering in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine last week was transferred on Thursday to a San Antonio hospital to recover from multiple surgeries.
Benjamin Hall was injured when his vehicle was hit by incoming fire outside Kyiv.
Hall was transferred from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany to Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, according to Fox News.
He is recovering from his serious injuries after multiple surgeries, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott reportedly said an internal memo to staff Friday.
“We are in close contact with Ben and his family, and he remains in good spirits despite everything he has endured. His strength and resiliency in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Scott said in the memo. “Please continue to keep him in your prayers and we will provide further updates as needed.”