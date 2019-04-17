Fox News to host town hall meeting with Amy Klobuchar
By Associated Press
|
Apr 17, 2019 @ 1:21 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 10: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announces her presidential bid in front of a crowd gathered at Boom Island Park on February 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Klobuchar joins a crowded field of Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar has agreed to become the second Democratic presidential candidate to hold a town hall meeting on Fox News Channel.

Fox’s announcement comes two days after Sen. Bernie Sanders participated in a similar meeting on Fox. It reached 2.55 million viewers, more than any other similar event so far in the 2020 campaign cycle, and drew some online anger from President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar’s town hall will be on May 8 and will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Like the Sanders event, it will be anchored by Fox’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

