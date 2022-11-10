KTSA KTSA Logo

FOX News wins election coverage ratings for TV networks

By Associated Press
November 10, 2022 7:49AM CST
UNDATED (AP) – Unlike many of the midterm election races, the ratings battle for Election Night wasn’t anywhere near being too-close-to-call. Though the Republican party underperformed with voters, Fox News Channel pulled in the most viewers. Its average of 7.2 million viewers was more than double any other network or channel during prime time. Nielsen reports MSNBC drew 3.1 million; NBC, 3.1 million; ABC, 3 million; CBS, 2.5 million – and CNN, 2.48 million.

