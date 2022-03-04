      Weather Alert

FRANK GAFFNEY: America’s Power Grid Should Be Our Top Priority

Lars Larson
Mar 4, 2022 @ 3:33pm

The electric grid is a crucial piece of infrastructure in America. It supplies power to our homes and businesses and is essential to daily life and commerce. In the grid, three interconnected systems – generation, transmission, and distribution – work 24/7 to power the nation. This interconnectedness creates vulnerabilities that can result in catastrophic impacts if left unprotected from cyberattacks. While most people are worried about America being invaded by Russia and China, but should our biggest concern be the threat posed to our power grid? For more information, Lars speaks with Frank Gaffney, the Founder of the Center for Security Policy.

 

