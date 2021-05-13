      Weather Alert

Fredericksburg bus driver dies behind the wheel

Don Morgan
May 13, 2021 @ 4:44am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Fredericksburg school bus driver is dead following a medical emergency he suffered while behind the wheel.

He was driving the bus at around 4 P.M. Wednesday when he crashed into some vehicles that were parked along North Milam Street.

One of the vehicles was pushed into a nearby business.

There were some students on the bus but they were not hurt.

Emergency crews brought the bus driver to Hill Country Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

His name hasn’t been released.

 

TAGS
Fredericksburg bus driver dies
Popular Posts
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Florida man steals two police cars during chase, "believed he had consent by mental telepathy"
Bexar County Deputies arrest 3 people in a drug bust on San Antonio's North Side
Winning lottery ticket purchased at a San Antonio HEB