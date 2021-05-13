Fredericksburg bus driver dies behind the wheel
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Fredericksburg school bus driver is dead following a medical emergency he suffered while behind the wheel.
He was driving the bus at around 4 P.M. Wednesday when he crashed into some vehicles that were parked along North Milam Street.
One of the vehicles was pushed into a nearby business.
There were some students on the bus but they were not hurt.
Emergency crews brought the bus driver to Hill Country Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.
His name hasn’t been released.