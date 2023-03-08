Fredericksburg man, 3 others killed in plane collision in central Florida

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway into why two planes crashed into each other over a lake in central Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

In a post to Facebook, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed one death right after the collision with search and rescue operations already underway in Winter Haven.

As of Wednesday, the names of those killed are being made public, and one of the four people dead is 78-year-old Louis Defazio of Fredericksburg. WESH-TV reports Defazio was on a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane at the time of the mid-air crash.

The crash left one of the planes submerged in about 20 feet of water, but the other plane remained partially submerged at the surface of the Lake Hartridge.

The wreckage is supposed to be removed over the course of Wednesday.

Finding out why the two planes collided is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.