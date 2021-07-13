Fredericksburg man arrested for assaulting minor on airplane

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Fredericksburg man is accused of inappropriately touching a minor on a flight last week and was arrested on federal charges.
The FBI said 76-year-old Vincent Harry Kopacek is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl before and during a flight from Austin to Bozeman, Montana, on July 8.
The minor reportedly recorded Kopacek touching her with her cellphone and reported him to authorities.
Kopacek was arrested Sunday while checking in for a flight at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.
FBI Salt Lake City, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office all assisted in the arrest.
Kopacek was arrested with one federal count each of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.
Federal attempted sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years in prison; Federal abusive sexual contact is punishable by up to six months in prison; Federal assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.