Fredericksburg police looking for suspect in fatal shooting during armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding the suspect involved in a fatal shooting during an armed robbery on Tuesday.

In a post to Facebook, FPD says Arthur Cortez, 48, of Fredericksburg was shot and killed by a man at the Kwik Check convenience store at 1001 South State Highway 16.

Police were called just before midnight and upon arrival officers performed first aid on Cortez, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A clerk working at the store told investigators the suspect walked into the store before heading to the back where he put on a skull mask. Police say the masked man then walked to the front of the store where he shot Cortez before demanding money from the cash register.

After handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspect left the store on foot and left the clerk unharmed.

Investigators were able to access surveillance video footage to get a description of the suspect. Images show the man entered the store wearing a dark-colored hooded long-sleeve shirt or light-weight jacket, ball cap, blue jeans, and gloves carrying a duffel bag. The skull mask seen below was put on after entry.