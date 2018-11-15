Fredericksburg woman nearly scammed in fake ransom ruse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Fredericksburg woman almost fell victim to a fake ransom scam.

Fredericksburg police say the woman dropped off her daughter on Main Street in the city so she could stroll the sidewalk with her friends on November 4.

Minutes later, police say she got a call from someone saying they had abducted her daughter and were holding her for ransom.

The caller was demanding she send him a few hundred dollars for her daughter’s release.

The woman went to an H-E-B in town trying to electronically wire money to the caller.

Police say a bike patrol unit downtown was able to locate the daughter with her friends with little issue. They had no idea anything wrong had happened.

“If a parent receives this phone call and their child is not with them, immediately try to contact their child,” Fredericksburg police Sgt. Brian Vorauer told KTSA News. “If they don’t reach them immediately, immediately call law enforcement, report the incident so we can start looking for the child and tracking down where the child is or who they may be with. That’s how we came to a quick conclusion on this incident. We contacted the friends that the child was with and reached them that way.”

Police are calling this a scam.