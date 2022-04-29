Free admission to San Antonio Gunslingers game this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If all the chatter about the NFL draft has whetted your appetite for football, we’ve got your fix.
Professional arena football is back in the Alamo City. There’s a game Saturday night at the Freeman Coliseum with the San Antonio Gunslingers hosting the Columbus Lions and you can get in for free.
Jon Wayne Service Company is making it possible for anyone who wants to go to the game to check out the game without having to buy a ticket.
You just have to show up.
The Gunslingers are hoping you will help them spread the word that arena football is fun and affordable for the entire family.
Help them pack the house with hometown fans Saturday at 7 P.M. at the Freeman Coliseum on East Houston Street.
More information about the team including the schedule for this season is available at sanantoniogunslingers.com.