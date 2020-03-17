Free Cone Day at Texas Dairy Queen postponed
Photo: Texas Dairy Queen
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Dairy Queen is postponing its Free Cone Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The chain said in a statement Tuesday the event was scheduled for Thursday and will be rescheduled to a later date.
As for the status of Dairy Queen locations, the company said in a statement:
“TDQ stores remain open and our top priority is to provide a clean, safe place for our fans to enjoy their favorite eats and treats. We are following cleaning and sanitation practices that exceed local, state and government standards.”
Texas Dairy Queen is comprised of 154 franchisees operating 600 locations across Texas.